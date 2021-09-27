Tanzania: Speed Up Players' Health Insurance, Orders TPLB

TANZANIA Premier League Board (TPLB) has urged all clubs trading in the Premier League to speed up processing of health insurance of their players and technical bench staff.

This was said recently in Dar es Salaam by the board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almasi Kasongo who said it is mandatory to do so in a response to article 21 of the Premier League.

The board has since set tomorrow before 2:00pm as deadline for all the clubs to submit valid documents showing that their players and technical bench members are covered with health insurance.

"As a board, it is our obligation to remind the teams what they ought to do that is why we insist on them to finalise this exercise as fast as possible because failure to do so, they may face punishment," Kasongo said.

He added that they expect to receive information from the clubs of implementing the requirements of the set up laws soon before the commencement of the premier league season.

"Having health insurance is very important not only to the players but also to members at the technical panel since we are talking about lives of people something which should never be taken for granted.

"If they fail to concede to this, punishments are already there as stipulated in the articles hence they will be treated according to the available laws," said him.

He also pointed out that they have reminded clubs to ensure that they have well trained team doctors who are registered and certified by responsible health organs as per article 78 of the Premier League. Tomorrow, three venues will be busy hosting opening matches of the season as six teams will battle up to pocket first maximum points of the campaign.

Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga will host pick of the day game between Coastal Union and Azam a place which is not usually friendly for the visitors as they rarely come out unscathed.

Another great match will be played at Ilulu Stadium in Lindi where Namungo will take on debutants Geita Gold with the latter eager to claim their first ever victory in the elite league.

At Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro, Mtibwa Sugar will welcome another guest side in the contest Mbeya Kwanza to decide which team will return back home with heads up.