Namibia: Cop Sues Kawana, Ndeitunga for N$4,4m

A NAMIBIAN police officer is suing the minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, as well as the Namibian Police chief for more than N$4 million.

Warrant officer Tuyenikelao Mwashindange is suing minister Albert Kawana, inspector general Sebastian Ndeutunga, and warrant officer Joseph Shikesho from the police's internal investigation department.

Mwashindange was arrested by Shikesho on 2 September 2019 at Ondangwa in connection with alleged corruption.

She was suspended from her job on 18 November 2019 until 20 October 2020 without remuneration.

According to documents filed at the Oshakati High Court, Mwashindange was arrested without a warrant of arrest and in full view of her colleagues.

She was detained at the Etayi Police Station for one day, after which she was granted bail and released.

Mwashindange claims her unlawful arrest and subsequent detention violates her constitutional rights to liberty, a good name, privacy and dignity.

She says she has suffered damages in the amount of N$700 000, which includes injury to her personal liberty in the amount of N$ 350 000.

Mwashindange says she also suffered damage to her personal bodily and psychological integrity, reputation and dignity in the amount of N$350 000.

Criminal proceedings against Mwashindange were halted on 1 October after the prosecutor general declined to pursue the matter.

Mwashindange says because of Shikesho's conduct, she also suffered damages in the amount of N$375 000, shock in the amount of N$1,5 million, and deprivation of freedom and bodily liberty in the amount of N$750 000.

She claims she suffered abuse and discomfort in the amount of N$1,5 million.

In her suspension letter, dated 14 November 2019, Ndeitunga wrote: "You are hereby suspended . . . as amended from 18 November 2019 until further notice, pending the completion of the investigation and trial of the criminal case or other offence as a result of the contents of case docket Ondangwa CR 206/08/2019: Corruption."

Ndeitunga wrote Mwashindange was warned not to interfere with witnesses during her suspension.

She was also instructed to report to Oshana regional commander Rauha Amwele in person once a week, and would be charged with misconduct if she failed to do so, which could result in her discharge.

On 21 October 2020 Ndeitunga wrote to Amwele: "The suspension of the member is hereby terminated with immediate effect . . . due to the fact that the prosecutor general declined to prosecute. Kindly reactivate the member's salary."

Contacted for comment yesterday, Kawana said he was not aware of a case in which a member of the Namibian Police is suing the law-enforcement agency, including himself.

"I will check when I am back in the office. If anyone feels their rights have been violated, they are free to take the judiciary route. Article 12 of the Namibian Constitution is clear, but we will meet in court," Kawana said.

Ndeitunga could not be reached for comment.