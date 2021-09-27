Ethiopia/South Africa: Bafana Bafana Coach Names Final 23-Man Squad for Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana face the East Africans in back-to-back matches with the first match pencilled for 9 October in Ethiopia while the return leg will be played at FNB Stadium on 12 October 2021.

Broos has named almost the same side that played Zimbabwe away at the National Sports Stadium and against Ghana at home.

South Africa lead Group G standings with four points from two games and the coming two fixtures against Ethiopia will be critical if Bafana Bafana are to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Injured star striker Percy Tau has been left out while recuperating from his injury.

On his appointment, coach Broos said he was going rebuild a new Bafana Bafana side with long term plans. He has stuck to his promise with a number of new players being named in the senior men's national team.

SELECTION 23 PLAYERS GAMES ETHIOPIA

GOALKEEPERS

RONWEN WILLIAMS Supersport United FC

VELI MOTHWA AmaZulu FC

BRUCE BVUMA Kaizer Chiefs FC

DEFENDERS

SYDNEY MOBBIE Sekhukhune United FC

RUSHINE DE REUCK Mamelodi Sundowns FC

SIYANDA XULU Hapoel Tel Aviv FC

MOSA LEBUSA Mamelodi Sundowns FC

NJABULA NGCOBO Kaizer Chiefs FC

SIFISO HLANTI Kaizer Chiefs FC

TERENCE MASHEGO Cape Town City FC

MIDFIELDERS

NJABULO BLOM Kaizer Chiefs FC

MOTHOBI MVALA Mamelodi Sundowns FC

TEBOHO MOKOENA Supersport United FC

YUSUF MAART Sekhukune United FC

ETHAN BROOKS TS Galaxy FC

THABANI ZUKE Golden Arrows FC

GOODMAN MOSELE Orlando Pirates FC

STRIKERS

EVIDENCE MAKGOPA Baroka FC

VICTOR LETSOALO Royal AM FC

THABISO KUTUMELA Mamelodi Sundowns FC

BONGOKHULE HLONGWANE Maritzburg United

VINCENT PULE Orlando Pirates FC

TSHEGOFATSO MABASA Orlando Pirates FC