Ethiopia/South Africa: Bafana Bafana Coach Names Final 23-Man Squad for Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana face the East Africans in back-to-back matches with the first match pencilled for 9 October in Ethiopia while the return leg will be played at FNB Stadium on 12 October 2021.
Broos has named almost the same side that played Zimbabwe away at the National Sports Stadium and against Ghana at home.
South Africa lead Group G standings with four points from two games and the coming two fixtures against Ethiopia will be critical if Bafana Bafana are to qualify for Qatar 2022.
Injured star striker Percy Tau has been left out while recuperating from his injury.
On his appointment, coach Broos said he was going rebuild a new Bafana Bafana side with long term plans. He has stuck to his promise with a number of new players being named in the senior men's national team.
SELECTION 23 PLAYERS GAMES ETHIOPIA
GOALKEEPERS
RONWEN WILLIAMS Supersport United FC
VELI MOTHWA AmaZulu FC
BRUCE BVUMA Kaizer Chiefs FC
DEFENDERS
SYDNEY MOBBIE Sekhukhune United FC
RUSHINE DE REUCK Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SIYANDA XULU Hapoel Tel Aviv FC
MOSA LEBUSA Mamelodi Sundowns FC
NJABULA NGCOBO Kaizer Chiefs FC
SIFISO HLANTI Kaizer Chiefs FC
TERENCE MASHEGO Cape Town City FC
MIDFIELDERS
NJABULO BLOM Kaizer Chiefs FC
MOTHOBI MVALA Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TEBOHO MOKOENA Supersport United FC
YUSUF MAART Sekhukune United FC
ETHAN BROOKS TS Galaxy FC
THABANI ZUKE Golden Arrows FC
GOODMAN MOSELE Orlando Pirates FC
STRIKERS
EVIDENCE MAKGOPA Baroka FC
VICTOR LETSOALO Royal AM FC
THABISO KUTUMELA Mamelodi Sundowns FC
BONGOKHULE HLONGWANE Maritzburg United
VINCENT PULE Orlando Pirates FC
TSHEGOFATSO MABASA Orlando Pirates FC