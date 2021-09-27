Malawi: DStv to Premiere Two New Double Bill Telenovelas in October On Africa Magic

In coincidence with MultiChoice Malawi's celebration of its 25th Anniversary, DStv will premiere two new double bill telenovelas -- Dilemma and Venge -- in October exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase.

Dilemma follows the lives of two estranged lovers -- Kaineto and Kanan -- who after years of separation, find their way back to each other and have to deal with a history they would both rather forget.

Love leads them back together, but it may not be enough to conquer all the challenges they will have to face.

A statement from DStv says Dilemma will air every weeknight from Monday, October 4, 2021 at 21:00 CAT on AM Showcase (DStv Channel 151) and it will also feature BBNaija stars -- Neo Akpofure and Daniel 'Sir Dee' Atteh.

On the other hand, Venge tells a scandalous story of secrets, lies and betrayals as viewers will get to go on a journey with Bibi as she unravels several conspiracies trailed by murder and fear on her quest for justice and revenge.

This telenovela starring Michelle Dede, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Obehi Aburime, Uche Mac-Auley, and Ian Wordi will air premiere every weeknight also from Monday, October 4 at 21:30 CAT on AM Showcase (DStv Channel 151).

Quoting MultiChoice Nigeria's and west Africa channels executive head of content, Busola Tejumola, the statement says these two new telenovelas present fresh storylines, suspense-filled plots.

It is set to parade a mix of established and upcoming names in Nollywood that will have viewers from across Africa immersed in yet another top-notch Africa Magic production.

"We are excited to premiere these telenovelas on our Africa Magic channels as it once again underscores our positioning as Africa's most loved storyteller," Tejumola is quoted as saying.

"Venge and Dilemma explore modern day themes that viewers will connect to at different levels. Each plot, twist and suspense will keep viewers from across Africa on the edge of their seats as they follow the drama and connect with the characters."

Tejumola also disclosed that DStv and GOtv customers should look forward to other exciting new and returning shows on Africa Magic towards the end of the year.

DStv Premium viewers will be able to watch Dilemma and Venge on the go via the DStv app on multiple devices. The app is available for download via iOS and Android. Both series will also be available on the online streaming service, Showmax.

MultiChoice Malawi celebrates its 25th Anniversary through the launch of 'Sankha Wekha' (choose for yourself) campaign -- which is a recognition of the support and partnership it has had with its various stakeholders which include regulators, customers, employees, retailers and agents.

These partners enabled MultiChoice Malawi to continue showcasing African grown content with the goal of providing its customers with even more choice -- thus through DStv customers can look forward to new and exciting series from October.

The journey of enriching lives and empowering Malawian communities began 25 years ago, as a joint venture between Malawian owned, Raise Limited and MultiChoice Africa Holdings -- launching the first-ever pay TV business in Malawi which was received with overwhelming positivity and excitement.

As the business continued to grow and expand it resulted in the launch of GOtv in 2013, which provided unmatched quality content and value for money.

Sankha Wekha are countrywide MultiChoice Malawi kiosks operated by local community Member as part of creating job opportunities as well as to increase DStv and GOtv customer convenience.

Sankha Wekha Kiosks provide key service touch points in accessible areas across the country, offering numerous services to DStv and GOtv subscribers such as repairing and swapping of faulty decoders that are within warranty as well as payment of subscriptions.

The Kiosks' owners are also trained to upgrade and down grade of bouquets, selling of boxes, as well as trouble shooting.

"In the last 25 years, the business has made tremendous strides and invested in various initiatives that have further allowed us to continue providing Malawians with solutions that are aimed at optimising our customer touchpoints while ensuring we enhance and simplify how our customers interact with our products and services thereby putting our customers first," said MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Gus Banda.