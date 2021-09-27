South Africa: Health DG Placed On Precautionary Suspension

27 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that Director-General, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, has been placed on "precautionary suspension" following damning allegations.

According to the department, this is until Buthelezi appears before a disciplinary hearing regarding his role in the Digital Vibes saga.

The matter relates to the controversial R150 million COVID-19 and National Health Insurance (NHI) communications service contract scored by Digital Vibes.

In June, President Cyril Ramaphosa put former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave. He later resigned from his position "to bring certainty and stability" to the portfolio.

The department said the Deputy Director-General responsible for NHI, Dr Nicholas Crisp, will continue to act until the hearing process has been concluded.

"There is no timeframe to his suspension, it's now between him and the Special Investigating Unit to clear his name," the department told News24.

