Namibia: Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards Announces Shortlist

SOME of Namibia's budding literary talents are in line for a little appreciation as the inaugural Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announces its shortlist.

Set for November and awarding writers and artists for their achievements in poetry, fiction, non-fiction and visual art, the Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards draw from Doek! Literary Magazine's promising pool of published talent and aim to foster far more engagement in the country's literature sphere.

The nominees who were selected by an independent panel of judges are fiction writers Dalene Kooper, Ndawedwa Denga Hanghuwo and Filemon Iiyambo. Natasha Uys, Frowin Becker and Ndakolute Ndilula have been shortlisted in the category of non-fiction. The shortlisted poets are Ros Limbo, Alacia Armstrong and Pauline Buhle Ndhlovu and Namafu Amutse, Immanuel Natangwe Hafeni and Katherine Hunter will vie for the visual art award.

"The hope is that these awards play a meaningful role in the long-term careers of the shortlisted literary artists and the eventual recipients of the final awards. It would be wonderful to see these awards launch the international careers of Namibian writers, poets, and visual artists and provide them with opportunities in their respective fields of creation," says Doek! Literary Magazine editor-in-chief Rémy Ngamije.

"For readers, the awards' longlist and shortlist put names and faces to ordinary Namibians who tell incredible stories, who write powerful poems, and who are able to share their photographic and illustrative talents in captivating ways."

Enthusiastic about Bank Windhoek's support and collaboration for the inaugural event, Ngamije believes the company's brand leadership is integral to encouraging the participation of more corporate partners in the future.

"Bank Windhoek's presence has also provided Doek, the arts organisation, with the courage to pursue other ambitious projects. To be supported by a leading Namibian financial institution like Bank Windhoek proved to Doek's trustees that their mission, their dream of playing a meaningful role in the country's literary life is viable," says Ngamije, in line with the good will and warm sentiment expressed by Bank Windhoek's head of corporate social investments, sponsorship and events, Bronwyn Moody.

"Bank Windhoek has always been a prominent and active supporter of Namibian art and artists. We wish nothing but the best for all the participants," says Moody.

"Art is a powerful way to express opinion, emotion and it is a platform for social commentary. We encourage such expression and hope that the participants take the opportunity to showcase their work to the broader community, both national and international," she says.

"Doek's mission is to foster an active, engaged, critical, and robust literary community. As a connector of positive change, Bank Windhoek unanimously shares this vision."

Historic, rousing and a Namibian first, the Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards are sure to inspire diverse local writers to dust off their literary ambitions and do their bit to build the culture as the world increasingly wakes up to Namibian literature.

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards' shortlisted stories, poems, essays, photographs and illustrations as well as the profiles can be viewed at doeklitmag.com.

Doek! Literary Magazine is also open for submissions until 2 October.