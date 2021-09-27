Namibia: Gunners Gunning for MTC NFA Cup

Mighty Gunners Football Club team manager Kati Nambandi is ecstatic about reaching the semifinals of the MTC NFA Cup, and is now more eager than ever to reach the finals.

Gunners beat Tigers 2-1 at the Oscar Norich Stadium on Saturday in their quarterfinal encounter.

Nambandi told New Era Sport they have been preparing well since the tournament started, but acknowledged that the match against Tigers was indeed a tough encounter.

"Going into the semis, we want to take each game step by step to ensure we reach the goal," he noted.

Other teams through to the semis are Civics, Blue Waters, and 2017 FA Cup winners Young African.

Civics beat Khuse 3-0, while Blue Waters defeated Young Brazilians 5-3 on penalties after a two-all draw.

Young African made it to the semifinals after beating Citizens 2-0.

Also reflecting on the match and the way forward, Young African head coach Maleagi Ngarizemo said it was not an easy game, but fortunately they managed to get the much needed results.

He said, heading forward they want to replicate the same performance and reach the finals.

"Going forward, we want to do the same and reach the cup final. We are not new to this, so I believe we can still reach the final," said Ngarizemo.

The MTC NFA Cup semifinals will be played on the weekend of 15 October 2021 at venues still to be confirmed.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with N$500 000, while the runners-up will take home N$250 000. Third and fourth-placed teams will get N$150 000 and N$100 000, respectively.