Namibia: Bondelswarts Leaders Under Fire Over Property Dealings

Difference factions of the Bondelswarts tribe in the //Kharas region are dissatisfied with their traditional authority's handling of certain tribal properties.

The properties in question include the traditional authority's head office and the Warmbad hot springs lodge and restaurant.

The dissatisfied groups include the Bondelswarts royal house and residents of Gibeon.

Dominikus Snewe, a senior councillor of the Bondelswarts Traditional Authority, claims another senior councillor, Hans Jossob, has rented out various properties belonging to the tribe without informing other councillors.

Snewe says the involved buildings are being used for self-enrichment instead of to the benefit of the community.

"We reported this matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate, but they referred us back to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development. We did that, and then went back to the ACC, and are currently still waiting for them to come and investigate," he says.

The disgruntled group says the buildings have been rented out to DJ Drilling subcontractors at the Tantalite Valley Mine outside Karasburg for storage and accommodation from August 2020 to August 2023.

The proceeds of this endeavour, however, are allegedly not paid into any of the Bondelswarts Traditional Authority's bank accounts.

Jossob is further accused of appointing an administrative manager to the authority's project management committee without the knowledge of fellow councillors.

This committee is responsible for managing the traditional authority's properties, including the Warmbad hot springs lodge and restaurant.

The facilities at the hot springs were built as a result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Bondelswarts Traditional Authority, the National Planning Commission, and the German Special Programme in Namibia.

The appointed administrative manager of the hot springs, Daniel Kalopa, says he refuses to reply to requests from the disgruntled groups unless they are united.

He says the groups are claiming ownership of the properties for which they have not signed agreement with the //Kharas Regional Council, which is the custodian of the infrastructure.

"Their money is safe. We opened a smartcard account for them from which no withdrawals can be made. So, whoever wants to come and claim it, can come, but then the next group must not come and look for more money," Kalopa says.

He says the new account was opened because the Bondelswarts Traditional Authority's trust account, in which revenue is usually deposited, has been inactive since some of the signatories to the account have died and are yet to be replaced by the leadership.

Kalopa is threatening to resign from his position due to the current infighting.

He says some members of the current project management team are also in the process of leaving the committee.

Jossob declined to comment on matters related to the involved properties.

The Bondelswarts people have been without a leader since the passing of chief Anna Christians 11 years ago.