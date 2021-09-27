Namibia: Local Taken for a Ride By Overseas Land Cruiser Scam

NAMIBIAN police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has reached out to authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) and to Interpol for assistance in tracking down a London-based con artist who has allegedly swindled a Namibian out of N$120 000 through an internet scam.

The unsuspecting victim, Fillipus Sheehama, thought he was buying a 2019 model Toyota Land Cruiser double-cab bakkie.

The vehicle was advertised on an Alibaba website, www.bvautomachinery.com, late last year.

The price tag of just above N$100 000 was enticing, considering the vehicle would not cost less than N$600 000 in Namibia.

But the vehicle never reached Namibian shores.

The government has now asked for international help in locating the scammer, who is only known as Mr Hallsah Allan.

The details of the transaction are contained in a letter seen by The Namibian, which Ndeitunga sent to the Ministry of Justice on Thursday.

The police chief requested mutual legal assistance in terms of international cooperation in criminal matters.

Mutual legal assistance is sometimes known as 'judicial assistance' - a formal way in which a state requests and provides assistance in obtaining evidence located in another state to assist in criminal investigations or proceedings.

Ndeitunga in the letter said the scam took place in November last year when Sheehama went online and came across the particular vehicle on the Alibaba website.

Ndeitunga said the Namibian Police, through its commercial crime investigation division, was tasked to carry out a preliminary investigation related to the alleged fraud.

"The complainant communicated with the suspect through an email address and WhatsApp number and showed interest in a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup double cab, model 2019 and white in colour," Ndeitunga wrote.

He said Sheehama reached an agreement with the suspect, and was asked to transfer the money into a certain bank account.

The amount included a shipping fee, Ndeitunga said.

"According to preliminary investigations . . . the complainant was defrauded of an amount of N$119, 600 by a person only known to him as Mr Hallsah Allan, from a company called BV Auto Machinery . . . after they came to an agreement to purchase a vehicle," Ndeitunga said.

After the transfer Sheehama allegedly noticed a change in Allan's communication.

"After the complainant made the payment the suspect acknowledged receipt, and thereafter the suspect started making promises to deliver the vehicle, but later he cut the communication with the complainant, and up to date the vehicle was never delivered to the complainant," Ndeitunga wrote.

He said the government is roping in international help on the advice of Interpol's Manchester branch, which suggested a formal request.

He said this step was also based on the feedback he got from the UK, proposing the company used by the suspect does not exist.

The ministry is requested to facilitate obtaining bank account documents, tracing account holders and affidavits, tracing ownership of cellphone numbers, and establishing the existence of the company.

Ministry of Justice acting executive director Simataa Limbo confirmed Ndeitunga's request last week.

"We hereby confirm that the document was received by our ministry. However, upon perusal it was found to be deficient and returned to Nampol for further action," Limbo said.

Limbo declined to divulge further information, saying the matter is "confidential and privileged".