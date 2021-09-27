Zimbabwe: Stage Is Set for the Harare Agric Show

All is now set for the commencement of the Harare Agricultural Show this Tuesday with the official opening slated for Thursday.

The show will open to the public on Thursday till Saturday with the traditional festivities lined up although proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required or be subjected to a free, instant COVID-19 test to gain entrance.

This year's edition has already seen more space for exhibitions being taken compared to last year as the COVID-19 effects on business subsides.

Space uptake to date is 50 500 square meter compared to 40 200 square meters in 2020.

"It signifies an increasing confidence in the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show as a center for interaction between business and potential customers, despite the challenges that surround the effects of the COVID-9 global pandemic," Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) chief executive officer, Andrew Matibiri told reporters this morning.

A tour of the exhibition park by 263Chat Business this morning revealed that most exhibitors were making finishing touches at their respective stands ahead of business tomorrow.

The Mining and Agriculture Breakfast Interface will be held Tuesday 28 September to create a platform for dialogue and discussion where the concerns of both parties can be attended to while harnessing synergies and partnerships.

There will be difference sections which includes the Agric-produce, tobacco, and micro-enterprise and commercial exhibitions.

"The micro enterprises continues to be the source of future entrepreneurs, so there is increased participation and financial support from the corporate world," said Matibiri.

The Agri-produce section draws winners of provincial Shows, 10 from each province.

A total of 100 provincial winners will compete at the ZAS and judges will select the overall winners who will be rewarded a borehole drilling, solar and water pump installation, 5 000 litre tank and stand and establishment of a complete garden and drip irrigation set-up.

The 9th Annual National Agribusiness Conference has been lined up on Wednesday 29 September 2021 to provide executives, captains of industry and government officials to curve the way forward.

The Show will be held with strict adherence to the COVID-19 government and World Health Organization regulations.