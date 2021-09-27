Namibia: Killer Teen Gets 16-Year Prison Term

A TEENAGE boy who murdered and raped a woman and later returned to the crime scene to cut off one of his victim's feet was sentenced to an effective prison term of 16 years today.

The boy, now aged 17, was 14 years old when he committed the crimes.

He killed a 57-year-old woman, Sarah Jagger, by stoning her in the Bahnhof area of the Rehoboth district during the night of 24 to 25 September 2018, and also raped her. During the morning after the murder, the boy returned to the crime scene, where he then severed Jagger's right foot with a knife and also stabbed her body multiple times, he admitted at the start of his trial in January this year.

Judge Dinnah Usiku sentenced the teen in the Windhoek High Court, where he was convicted on seven charges in February.

