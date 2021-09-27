Namibia: NCS On Brink of Winning Mtc League... League Reaches Climax

27 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) Netball Club is firmly in control at the top of the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) log standing, and is one match away from potentially being crowned inaugural elite league champions. NCS now has 19 points after thrashing Young Stars 64-24 on Saturday to remain on course, provided it wins their last match this coming weekend. They are followed by Tigers with 18 points after defeating Rebels 42-33 also on Saturday. Speaking to this publication yesterday, NCS sports officer Absolom Mushaandja said the focus right now is to win their last match and clinch the title.

"We are glad we are now here on the brink of winning the title. When the league began, we did not think we would be this good, but fortunately, our belief and persistence is paying off," said Mushaandja.

"Heading forward, we are focused and working hard to win our last game that we will play this coming weekend. We have no pressure at this moment, we just want to remain consistent and come Saturday, we want positive results," he said.

In other matches played over the weekend, Eleven Arrows bagged maximum points when they sunk Golden Girls 47-32.

Namibian Navy defeated Golden Girls 62-26, while Eleven Arrows beat United 45-25.

Netball Namibia received a three-year sponsorship worth N$4.2 million from MTC to assist with the establishment of a premier netball league and the development of netball countrywide. - mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

