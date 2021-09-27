Namibia: One Drowned, Two Missing After Boast Capsizes

27 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

ONE man drowned and two others are missing after a boat capsized at Namwi Island in the Zambezi region on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ramoth Mbeha Mbeha.

Zambezi police spokesperson, inspector Kisco Sitali, said six people were on the boat when it capsized. Three were rescued, while one drowned and two men are still missing.

Sitali said that according to the survivors, the engine had malfunctioned and water got into the boat, causing it to sink.

The search for the missing men continues, and includes police officers, fisheries officials and members of the community.

