Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Accused of Encouraging 'New Colonialism' By China

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

The opposition MDC Alliance has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa abetting "New colonialism" following reports that Chinese miners are evicting entire villages in Mutoko and Uzumba in search of black granite.

This new colonialism, according to MDC-A Deputy Organising Secretary Happymore Chidziva, violates what Zimbabwean liberators fought for during the liberation struggle.

Chinese companies Heijin Mining and Shanghai Haoying are accused of displacing hundreds of people from their ancestral lands after obtaining special mining grants from the government.