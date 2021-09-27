Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Accused of Encouraging 'New Colonialism' By China

Rao Aimin/Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
27 September 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Tracy Ndlovu

The opposition MDC Alliance has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa abetting "New colonialism" following reports that Chinese miners are evicting entire villages in Mutoko and Uzumba in search of black granite.

This new colonialism, according to MDC-A Deputy Organising Secretary Happymore Chidziva, violates what Zimbabwean liberators fought for during the liberation struggle.

Chinese companies Heijin Mining and Shanghai Haoying are accused of displacing hundreds of people from their ancestral lands after obtaining special mining grants from the government.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X