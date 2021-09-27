Namibia: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Epic fight scenes and family drama are at the centre of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021). Breaking ground as Marvel's first big screen superhero film with an Asian lead, 'Shang-Chi' stars 'Kim's Convenience's' Simu Liu in his big MCU break.

A sweeping saga that begins thousands of years ago when Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung) discovers the magical ten rings and uses them to amass power, overthrow governments and battle the love of his life, 'Shang-Chi' soon skips to the present day and introduces us to two underachieving millennials.

Pushing against stereotypes of the immigrant Asian overachiever and the bad Asian driver, Shaun and his best friend Katy (Awkwafina) wisecrack and work as valets while Katy is a bit of a Schumacher behind the wheel.

Though Shaun seems your typical young man, an attack on a Muni bus reveals him to be highly trained in martial arts. He's also the son of the immortal leader of 'The Ten Rings' and brother to Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) the badass woman owner of a fight club in Macau.

Set in San Francisco, Macau and the mythical village of Ta Lo, 'Shang Chi' marries the Marvel superhero origin story with elements of epic Chinese fantasy and martial arts films while also exploring issues of identity.

Richer for its focus on family and grounded by the pain and power that grips the widowed Xu Wenwu played poignantly by Leung, 'Shang-Chi' will entertain in its steady stream of quips, fight scenes, some beautifully reminiscent of 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000) and endear with its solid cast which includes Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh and Ben Kingsley.

A worthy new entry into the MCU and timeous in its ability to uplift as awful anti-Asian sentiment proliferates amidst the pandemic, 'Shang-Chi' will give you dragons, fantasy, kickass women, friendship and family as it sets up to marvel a little more.

Want to win a movie ticket to see 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021) or a movie of your choice at Ster-Kinekor? Simply answer the following question: What Canadian sitcom did Simu Liu star in before his big MCU break? Send your full name, cell phone number and your answer to [email protected] The competition closes this Friday.

[email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com