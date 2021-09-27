Namibia: Agribank Launches New Charcoal Loan Scheme

Gobabis — AGRIBANK has launched a new biomass loan scheme that will offer start-ups and existing biomass-based businesses financing.

This announcement was made by the deputy chairperson of the bank, Dagmar Honsbein, at the official opening of the new Agribank branch at Gobabis on Friday.

"The new loan scheme will be available to the public as from 1 November 2021," she said.

According to Honsbein, bush thickening affects 26 000 000 ha in nine of the country's 14 regions, and the bank believes the sustainable utilisation of this bush would make a significant quantity of groundwater available, provide for biodiversity improvement, and open up land areas for higher productivity of rangelands.

For a number of years, farmers have turned this bush biomass into charcoal to augment farm incomes, and this has turned into big business.

"Therefore, this innovative financing product will support the conversion of bush into valuable products, like charcoal, furniture, animal feed, and fuel pellets, and will unlock potential for the economy, environmental, and social well-being," Honsbein said, adding this would release swathes of land to improve livestock-rearing potential.

Namibia currently has 230 charcoal producers and 24 charcoal processors, creating 7 560 direct jobs, and providing a livelihood for more than 50 000 people.

"Charcoal production is currently equivalent to harvesting bush from about 75 000 ha of land per year, and statistics indicate the industry is expected to grow on average by 8% over the next five years, with an expected annual turnover of N$700 million," Honsbein said.

She said it is important for the bank to introduce the loan scheme as it expects the industry to create 375 direct jobs from harvesting and processing in the first year, and 950 jobs in year two.

The bank strives to provide relevant financing schemes to support natural resource management to strengthen Namibia's bio-economy potential, she said.

Honsbein said Agribank disbursed new loans worth N$217 million in the 2020/21 financial year, and the Omaheke region accounted for N$65,1 million, representing 30% of new business.

She said the Omaheke region is the second after the Zambezi region to benefit from the bank's no-collateral loan scheme, with over N$2 million in unsecured loans advanced during the 2020/21 financial year.

"Certainly we will be back with more, like possibly products around green hydrogen, community-based natural resources management, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and novel foods from marula, and many more," she said.

Delivering a vote of thanks, acting Agribank chief executive officer Louis du Toit said the mere fact that the bank has established an office at Gobabis illustrates its commitment to the town and the Omaheke region.

He said Agribank provides loans with interest of between 4% and 9%, and in September, the bank has already given farmers N$97 million in loans.

"At least N$21 million went towards land improvement, and N$18 million was for livestock improvement," he said.

In a speech read on his behalf, Omaheke governor Pio Nganate said the bank should close the gap in wealth distribution by introducing loans for young people and women in the agricultural sector.

He urged farmers to to add value to livestock with Agribank's help by engaging in the local processing of meat.

"The Witvlei abattoir is one project farmers should see as a business opportunity for engagement. The bank should assist entrepreneurs in diversifying the regional economy from the mainstream livestock production to crop production," Nganate said.

The region's entrepreneurs should deliver products, such as meat and vegetables directly to the market and public institutions, he said.

