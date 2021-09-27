Tanzania: President Samia Sacks Tanesco Boss

25 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked the appointment of Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) Managing Director, Tito Mwinuka.

A State House statement issued on Saturday September 25, stated that President Samia has appointed Maharage Chande as the new head of Tanesco.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Chande was the Regional Director For East, West and Central Africa at MultiChoice Africa with his base in Nairobi.

There was no immediate reason for Dr Mwinuka's removal at the helm of the utility company.

In the new the Head of State who returned from New York today appointed Omari Issa new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tanesco replacing Dr Alexander Kyaruzi.

In the changes, Rural Energy Agency (REA) Managing Director, Amos Maganga's services have also been terminated and his place has been taken by Hassan Seif Said .

The head of the has also appointed Michael Minja as Oil and Gas Commissioner at the Energy ministry, he was the Managing Director at the Tanzania International Petroleum Reserves Limited (TIPPER).

"The president has also appointed Felschemi Mramba as Electric and Sustainable Energy Commissioner," reads part of the statement.

Mramba is the former Tanesco Managing Director, prior to the new appointment he was the Chief Techinical Advisor of Tanesco Training School.

The new appointments took effect from September 23, 2021.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X