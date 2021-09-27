Tanzania: President Samia Sacks Tanesco Boss

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked the appointment of Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) Managing Director, Tito Mwinuka.

A State House statement issued on Saturday September 25, stated that President Samia has appointed Maharage Chande as the new head of Tanesco.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Chande was the Regional Director For East, West and Central Africa at MultiChoice Africa with his base in Nairobi.

There was no immediate reason for Dr Mwinuka's removal at the helm of the utility company.

In the new the Head of State who returned from New York today appointed Omari Issa new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tanesco replacing Dr Alexander Kyaruzi.

In the changes, Rural Energy Agency (REA) Managing Director, Amos Maganga's services have also been terminated and his place has been taken by Hassan Seif Said .

The head of the has also appointed Michael Minja as Oil and Gas Commissioner at the Energy ministry, he was the Managing Director at the Tanzania International Petroleum Reserves Limited (TIPPER).

"The president has also appointed Felschemi Mramba as Electric and Sustainable Energy Commissioner," reads part of the statement.

Mramba is the former Tanesco Managing Director, prior to the new appointment he was the Chief Techinical Advisor of Tanesco Training School.

The new appointments took effect from September 23, 2021.