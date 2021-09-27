Tanzania: ICC Prosecutor Appoints Justice Chande His Special Advisor

THE Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mr Karim Khan, has appointed former Chief Justice of Tanzania, Mr Mohamed Chande, alongside 16 other eminent experts to serve as his Special Advisers.

The appointments made pursuant to article 42.9 of the Rome Statute drawn from different regions of the world with cultural, linguistic and gender diversity, bring on-board rich expertise and experiences from different legal systems and specialisations.

The appointments, according to a statement issued by the Court recently, form part of Prosecutor Khan's vision, early in his mandate, to build on what has been accomplished to date and reinforce the Office's capabilities to effectively and efficiently discharge its mandate under the Statute.

It is stated in the statement that such appointments are further aimed at strengthening specialisation on a wide range of issues touching upon public international law, sexual violence in conflict, crimes against and affecting children, slavery crimes, amongst other priority areas identified by the Prosecutor.

"I am delighted to welcome such an outstanding group of experts and I am grateful for their willingness to serve as my Special Advisers," the Prosecutor said in the statement.

He further states, "I have no doubt that with their enormous experience and hugely impressive credentials, they will significantly contribute to the work of the Office and the cause of international criminal justice. I very much look forward to working with and learning from them."

Prosecutor Khan has created various new posts of Special Advisers for the first time, including portfolios on the Crime of Aggression; the Darfur, Sudan Situation; Gender Persecution; Genocide; International Criminal Law Discourse; Islamic Law; Knowledge Transfer; Slavery Crimes and Public International Law.

Justice Chande served as Chief Justice of Tanzania from December, 2010 to January 18, 2017. Prior to that, he served as a Judge of the High Court and a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Tanzania's highest temple of justice.

He currently serves under a UN General Assembly mandate as Eminent Person, appointed since 2017 by the UN Secretary-General to review conditions and circumstances resulting in the tragic death in 1961 of Dag Hammarskjold, the second UN Secretary-General and of members of the party accompanying him.

Justice Chande was also one of the nine-members of the Independent expert review group appointed by the Assembly of States Parties of the Rome Statute of the ICC in December 2019 to review the performance, efficiency and effectiveness of the Court and the Rome Statute system.

He is highly respected internationally for his deep understanding of political, legal and other dimensions relating to International Humanitarian Law, Refugee Law, Criminal Law and Evidence, and Peacekeeping.

Justice Chande held various positions as expert advisor and UN prosecutor at criminal tribunals such as the UNDP Cambodia, the East Timor (UNTAET), the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) and UN Human Rights Council for the Israel-Lebanon Armed Conflict and the Southern Sudan.

Under the UN auspices, in 2006, he served as a Member of the UN Human Rights Council's High-Level Commission of Inquiry into the Situation in Lebanon as well as the UNHRC's Independent Expert on the human rights situation in Sudan (2009-2010).