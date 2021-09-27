Kenya: Victor Wanyama Retires From International Football

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama (centre) celebrates his goal with Dennis Odhiambo (left), Michael Olunga and Eric Johanna (right) during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 14, 2018.

Cape Town — Kenyan footballer Victor Wanyama announced his retirement from international soccer, with these words on Twitter:

"It has been an honor to represent my Country and I think the time has come for me to pass the mantle to the young ones,I’ll always be a of the National Team and their biggest supporter ."

Wanyama plays as a defensive midfielder for Major League Soccer club CF Montréal and captained the Kenyan soccer team. He was the first Kenyan player to score in the UEFA Champs League when he scored the first goal in Celtics vs Barcelona 9 years ago. Wanyama then moved to Premier League club Southampton for £12.5 million making him the most expensive player sold by a Scottish club.

He earned 60 caps for the Kenyan national team since making his international debut at the age of 15.