Namibia: Swapo Councillors Set to Buy Plots At Helao Nafidi

Two Swapo councillors are set to buy residential plots from the Helao Nafidi Town Council if there are no objections to the sale of the properties by 6 October.

The councillors are the chairperson of the management committee, Sakaria Haimbili, and Oshikango constituency councillor Ester Nghidimbwa.

Nghidimbwa is also a former Helao Nafidi councillor.

The Helao Nafidi Town Council on Thursday in a local newspaper advertised its intention to sell immovable properties to 36 individuals by way of private transaction.

The involved plots are situated at Omafo Extension 1 and Ohangwena Extension 6.

The purchasing price for both is between N$14 490 and N$19 800.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Haimbili, who joined the council in December last year, said The Namibian is destroying the country by reporting on councillors who obtain land at towns they serve at.

"I am young. I was born in 1982 and grew up in that area. My house is three kilometres from Oshikango. Apply common sense if it is right that I am from that area and I don't have a plot there," he said.

Haimbili said he did not want to be a local authority councillor, but residents convinced him to serve the people.

"I am a businessman. I cannot bid for tenders in the town council, because I am part of it," he says.

Haimbili declined to say when he applied for a plot at the town, saying this information should be obtained from the council.

Nghidimbwa yesterday said she applied for her plot in 2010 when she became a local authority councillor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My name has been on the list since 2010, but there was no serviced land. I was a deputy mayor at the time," she said.

She said councillors are being attacked for applying for land when they do not own land themselves.

Helao Nafidi mayor Darius Shaalukeni promised to respond to The Namibian's request for comment, but did not do so at the time of going to print.

Helao Nafidi chief executive officer Inge Ipinge said the land in question was allocated about three years ago.

She said many of the people to whom the council intends to sell land were born near Helao Nafidi, which is why was allocated to them.

"I am not saying Sakaria is one of them, but many of them were born and bred here. We just divided the land and gave it to them, but we did not give land to Sakaria this year. Sakaria is one of the young people who have been on the waiting list for many years," she said.