Malawi: Witnesses Testify in K1 Billion NBS Fraud

27 September 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Austin Fukula

The State has paraded two witnesses in the NBS Bank Fraud Case involving a businessman Dickson Kachingwe and two others being suspected of stealing K1 billion through dubious transactions.

Giving their testimonies at Blantyre High Court, the two witnesses: Harold Phiri, Risk Manager and Faith Jere, Operations Manager both from NBS Bank said Dickson Kachingwe in 2016 was depositing cheques through the bank and was getting funds though in his debit account there were insufficient funds.

The withdrawal of the funds was being successful with false reconciliation reports accounts officer, Goodson Kapalamula, was preparing and signed by the then Operations Manager, Victor Banda, who was signing the report indicating the bank had been credited funds from Kachingwe's account.

The State is expected to parade a third witness when the court resumes sitting this afternoon.

