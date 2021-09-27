Namibia: Handling Deadly Devices All in a Day's Work

In an industry dominated by men, Martha Nghipandulwa (31) stands out at the Namibia Police Explosives Division as one of the youngest women in the unit, holding the rank of chief inspector.

She welcomes The Namibian at the busy reception area of the unit situated on Nelson Mandela Avenue on a hot Monday morning.

After her superior, deputy commissioner Tauno Nghiyoonanye, takes us on a tour of the various subdivisions, we enter Nghipandulwa's office.

Her office wall is lined with posters of various types of explosives.

Nghipandulwa (31), who has been at the division for over nine years, never dreamed of being the head of an explosives control subdivision, and rather had her eye on commerce-related studies.

"I was admitted at one of the institutions of higher learning in Windhoek, but I had to quit due to financial constraints ... Being a police officer never crossed my mind," she says.

Nghipandulwa, however, says she is passionate about her job and grateful that she has been able to obtain five qualifications through the Namibian Police.

She is currently busy with her master's degree in science and economics at the University of Namibia, which she expects to complete this year.

This would add to her bachelor's degree in economics, with an honours and postgraduate diploma in project management, among others.

"I believe in education, because it opens one's mind. My science-related subjects also helped me better understand the type of explosives we work with," she says.

Nghipandulwa prides herself in being a busy woman and says she pushes herself to perform other tasks in the division, and not just that of her subdivision.

She says she often deals with the misconception that the explosives environment is for men only.

The police have opened the door for both genders to join the unit.

"I am thankful for that. If they did not have the foresight to allow women to be part of the explosives unit, we would be excluding many capable women in the country," she says.

Namibia was the only country out of 39 that sent a woman to represent them on a course she attended on behalf of the police in Egypt, Nghipandulwa says.

Stereotyping has pushed her to work extra hard, she says, and she went on to be awarded for being the best student of the course.

"You find people questioning your abilities because you are a woman. They do not know women are capable of doing it all," she says.

INS AND OUTS OF EXPLOSIVES CONTROL

The Namibia Police Explosives Division deals with two categories of explosives: military explosives, including remnants of war, and commercial explosives.

According to Nghipandulwa, the explosive control subdivision is purely responsible for commercial explosives control in Namibia.

"How explosives enter the country, how they are used in the country and how they exit the country are all facilitated through my office. We deal more with the mining industry and construction companies. If they require something to be removed they have to go through us," she says.

Nghipandulwa says she deals with civil blasters who are trained to remove certain obstructions.

She warns members of the public to be vigilant when they identify odd-looking wires or explosive-like devices on the ground.

"They look so attractive and interesting so much so that one would not say that they are explosives. For instance, ammonium nitrate is used as a fertiliser, so people will refer to it as part of manure, but it is used as an explosive," she says.

She adds that people identify explosives with specific colours but these days any colour or shape can be used as an explosive.

Nghiyoonanye confirms this, saying members of the public should not touch unfamiliar devices.

"We are doing an awareness campaign to inform the public on common explosives that can be found in remote areas. Some of these explosives are found and dumped in urban areas as well, like the Goreangab Dam for instance. Our theme for this is 'Don't touch it, report it'," he says.

National police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi says a total of 194 728 explosives (remnants of war) were reported, attended to and successfully destroyed in the 2020/2021 financial year.

She says this remains an issue for Namibia as it creates a risk for humans and animals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It must, however, be noted that unexploded ordnance remains a predicament in Namibia and continues to jeopardise inhabitants and livestock, and the Namibian Police have successfully embarked on the 'Don't touch it, report it' campaign, and we continue to educate and sensitise the nation on the dangers of unexploded devices," she says.

K9 UNIT

Nghiyoonanye says to assist them in their search for remnants of war, the division has trained dogs, known as K9s.

We are introduced to a German shepherd and a Belgian Malinois - both part of the K9 unit.

K9 unit commander Victor Hamudjebo says the dogs are extremely intelligent and well trained.

"They are very intelligent as all five their senses are strong and sharp. These dogs are unique and have extraordinary senses. It is also important to note that the people handling them are trained," he says.

Hamudjebo says the dogs are socialised when they are young and then go through intense training programmes before being assigned to specific fields.