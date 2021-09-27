Namibia: Ousted IPC Councillor Claims Witch-Hunt

OUSTED Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) councillor Desiree Davids says she is not surprised about being expelled from the party, as she knew all along that party leader Panduleni Itula never liked her.

Davids was removed from representing the IPC on the Windhoek City Council after the party found her guilty of influencing officials at the city council to fast-track her application for land.

The Namibian in June reported it took only one month for Davids' application to buy a plot at Rocky Crest in Windhoek to get the green light from the city's property department.

The party on Wednesday announced that Davids resigned after she was found guilty on these charges.

Davids yesterday denied that she has resigned from the IPC.

She said she would consult her lawyers to look into her dismissal.

"I am being charged for speaking to the media and for walking out of a hearing meeting with Itula. They have been targeting me since the beginning," she said.

She accused Itula of conspiring with some senior officials at the municipality to get rid of her.

IPC national general secretary Christine Aochamus said Davids was found guilty on 11 charges by the IPC's Khomas regional disciplinary committee.

"Patriot Davids is not fit to represent the IPC at any forum. Davids does not have the party's interest and that of the electorate that empowers the party at heart," she said.

Davids believes the party has mistreated her by accusing her of corruption.

She said she does not know whether to leave the IPC or fight what she calls "unfair removal" from Windhoek's municipal council.

She plans to consult the minister of urban and rural development on her dismissal before she decides on her future, she yesterday said.

Davids also accused Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda of campaigning for her removal.

The Namibian has seen a post on social media in which Davids claims Itula campaigned for the party at Tsumkwe with meat her father has donated.

Davids would, however, yesterday not verify the authenticity of this claim.

Amupanda yesterday said he understands Davids suffers from a mental health condition and he therefore cannot comment on her claims.

"Mental health is evidently not only a concern in sport, it seems we must pay attention to mental health in politics as well," he said.

Approached for comment yesterday, Itula said he has never campaigned with food.

He challenged Davids to provide proof of her allegations.

"Regrettably Dr Itula was never at Tsumkwe in December 2020 for whatever purpose," he said.

Itula said Davids should also provide the Namibian people with proof of the alleged conspiracy to expell her from the party.

He claimed he has never taken part in regional executive committee elections in which Davids has also participated.

"This is because, factually and evidently, Dr Itula is not in a position nor possesses the remedy she desires with her allegations, nor was Dr Itula privy to the conduct seemingly leading to her seeking a public platform of any such for placing such in the public domain."