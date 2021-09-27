Namibia: Desert School Transformed

PUPILS of JP Brand Primary School will soon live more comfortably and with less fear of Covid-19.

This comes after the construction of ablution facilities and the conversion of old classrooms into sleeping quarters by Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust and its partner, a German-based non-governmental organisation Support Ulm e.V, to the tune of N$320 000.

In February, The Namibian reported that half of the school's pupils have not attended classes since March 2020 because of limited space in the hostel in an effort to adhere to Covid-19 regulations. Pupils were divided into two groups, with each group attending school for six weeks while the other group stayed at home. After the departure of each group, the school was fumigated, says school principal Anna-Maldrid Josti. Josti says this arrangement impacted the children's academic performance.

"Everyone suffered in this process - the school, teachers, learners and the parents. But the learners suffered the most because they lost learning content since last year already," she says.

To ensure that all pupils could return to school, German professor Heinz Maier from Support Ulm e.V, raised 60% of the funds needed to renovate three old classrooms and turn them into sleeping quarters for the Grade 7 boys. Part of the funds raised went to the construction of ablution facilities, which were supplemented with funds from Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT), Coastal Precast and Paving/Suremix, Neo Paints and Conmainren Building Development Projects.

The ablution facilities consist of two blocks of three showers, three toilets and handwashing basins, one for the Grade 7 boys and another for the Grade 3 girls.

OOCT administrator Rudolf Coetzee says education is high on the agenda for the cement manufacturing company.

"The children of JP Brand will be our future cement manufacturers and clients. It's only right to ensure that they receive an education in a conducive learning environment," he says.

Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor Deriou Benson officiated at the handover of the facilities. He called on captains of industry to partner with the government towards infrastructure development.

"Our hearts are running over with joy and gratitude. Infrastructure development is a crucial aspect to consider when we think of the well-being of our community, most especially when it is geared towards future development. Thank you to professor Maier and the team for all their efforts in ensuring that our children have a conducive environment to develop in," he says.

JP Brand Primary School is situated at Utuseb village, 45 km from Walvis Bay on the banks of the Kuiseb River. The school currently caters for 280 pupils from the Topnaar community, as well as the children of employees of Walvis Bay's fishing factories.

The school has not recorded a single Covid-19 case due to its geographical location at the Namib-Naukluft National Park, as residents of Utuseb only travel to Walvis Bay for necessities.

The school named the ablution block after freelance journalist Ester Mbathera. This comes after a news story was written by Mbathera and published by The Namibian earlier this year, from which the project was conceived.