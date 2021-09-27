Namibia: Treasury Mulls Over Offering Sustainability, Green Bonds

NAMIBIA has joined the "build back better" bandwagon and the finance minister has whetted the appetite of potential investors, saying the country will issue green and sustainability bonds from next year.

The building back better world initiative is a project introduced in June 2021 by a group of seven countries and pushed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on financing.

The IMF is calling on countries and companies to invest in more environmentally friendly projects, as well as the green and sustainable economy.

This initiative also comes with cheap funding, mainly accessed through the issuance of green and sustainability bonds.

These bonds are debt-financing instruments issued mainly to fund green and sustainable projects, hence their name, and are cheaper than normal bonds.

Despite their popularity over the past few years, their issuance remains a drop in the ocean in Namibia's capital market.

To date, only Bank Windhoek has issued both the green and sustainability bond, with the funds mainly extended to energy projects.

A document seen by The Namibian and presented by Namibia's economic high team to a number of investors in the United States shows that come the last quarter of 2022, Namibia should be able to issue the said sustainability bond.

In an interview with Bloomberg, finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi confirmed the possible issuance but did not state how much the government is looking at raising.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The state has a very high debt level and is seeking opportunities to access cheap money.

Government debt is expected to reach a whopping N$130 billion this year, and a skyrocketing interest bill continues to reduce governments' ability to spend elsewhere.

According to the document, the government intends to establish some projects through private-partnership agreements worth N$64 billion.

That is almost half of the national debt balance, and if used properly could allow a strong loan repayment capacity for the country.

It is not clear why the high team chose to use the bonds, since new special drawing rights by the IMF worth around N$3,8 billion were allocated to Namibia.

Considering the value of the projects, it might be that more money is needed.

The new special drawing rights allocated by the Washington-based agency last month almost rebuilt Namibia's depleted borrowing capacity from the fund.

The N$3,8 billion (equivalent to 183,2 SDRs) was allocated on Monday and came six months after Namibia borrowed N$3,9 billion from the fund.

In the first quarter of 2022, the state is expected to run a market teaser, and develop a fitting framework from April until September, after which, the bond would be issued.

There have been calls to develop engines of growth in a sustainable manner, and Namibia appears to be moving towards building up a diversified portfolio of funding.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A