Tanzania: Govt Commits to Defend Women's Rights at Any Cost

THE government has restated that it will continue to defend women's rights at any cost and has commended state actors for spearheading the campaign to end gender based violence at work places.

The commitment was made yesterday in Dar es Salaam by the Minister in Prime Ministers' Office (Policy and Parliament), Jenister Mhagama when she was opening the one day seminar for state actors on violence against women at work places.

The theme of the seminar, which was coordinated by Women in Law and Development Africa (WiLDAF),was the 'responsibility to end violence at work places' and attracted members from Association of Employers Tanzania (ATE), Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA), Legal Service Facilities (LSF) and Tanzania Union of Industrial and Commercial Workers (TUICO).

The minister said gender based violence has been the main obstacle for women to participate fully in economic activities, so the efforts by none state actors like WiLDAF to end the problem must be commended.

"I would like to assure you that our government, under the good leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, recognizes your efforts and has decided to protect women's against any form of violence and discrimination and we will do that with good heart," committed Ms Mhagama.

"You have said here that this seminar is part of the implementation of the project named 'women and employment' which intends to improve environment that will enable more women to participate in economic activities and industries we commend you for this undertaking," she aid

The minister said the 'women and employment project' support the president Samia vision of supporting women to hold various position the move that will enable them participate fully in all economic activities.

She said concerning gender balance, during her short stay in office, president Samia has destroyed a very long taboos that women cannot handle sensitive ministries like the Ministry of Defence.

She cited example that the appointment of the former SADC Secretary, Dr Stegomena Tax to head the Ministry of Defense is as clear testimony on how president Samia trust the ability women to hold different big positions in government.

"The appointment of Dr Stegomena Tax is a big surprise to us because we didn't experience this since independence. We have been looking it as a common practice for men to head this sensitive ministry but our president has opened our eyes that our perception was very wrong," she said

Ms Mhagama said the appointment of Dr. Tax was a right choice due to her long time experience as secretary of the big institutions like SADC, adding that she is optimistic that she will do amazing job in her new position.

The Minister applauded WiLDAF for their movement to saving women's against gender discriminations and spearheading their development agenda, adding that even her achievement in politics comes from state actors' engagements.

WiLDAF Chairperson Monica Mhoja said the aim of the seminar was to discuss violence against women at work places.

She said another aim was to recommend methods and prepare a collective strategic plan to abolish challenges that face women's at work places.