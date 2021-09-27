Tanzania: PM Assures of Improved Service Delivery

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed civil servants to be creative and improve productivity in serving the public in a continued effort by the government to improve service delivery in the country.

He said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is determined to see every Tanzanian has access to quality social services including improved infrastructure, health, education, access to electricity, as well as reliable, safe and clean water.

Premier Majaliwa said this yesterday while addressing residents of Same District, Kilimanjaro Region, shortly after inspecting the renovation of health centre at Ndungu Ward. The Premier is in Kilimanjaro for a two-day working tour.

He said as the government continues to improve infrastructure for service delivery it is crucial for civil servants to make better use of the resources in addressing challenges in their areas of administration.

The PM also insisted on the importance of the government officials in regions and district councils to properly supervise government revenue collection.

"It is the same collections that are spent on improving social services such as health, education, water, electricity and infrastructure. All that is needed is the proper supervision of the public funds for proper execution of the projects," he said.

Majaliwa said health centres across the country will continue to be improved and most of them are currently capable of providing surgery services,

He said for the past six months the government released a total of 3.74bn/- and additional 2.8bn/-in July for construction and improvement of health centres, dispensaries and procurement of medicines and medical equipment in Kilimanjaro region.

The Prime Minister also urged residents of the area to continue participating in various development activities, including cultivating rice and sisal crops.

At Ndungu Health Centre, the Prime Minister received a report on its rehabilitation which was submitted by the Centre's Chief Physician, Dr Tatizo Mwakatuya.

In his report, he highlighted that the health facility is facing shortage of doctors and mortuary refrigerators.

Responding to issues raised in the report, the Premier directed the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima to ensure that the challenges highlighted in the report are speedily solved, including deploying one surgeon and supplying the health facility with a refrigerator.

Majaliwa also inspected the source of the Mwanga-Same-Korogwe water project at Nyumba ya Mungu in Mwanga District, where he instructed the officials from the Water Ministry to ensure that the project is completed on time, so that the people can access the service as intended.

The project is one of the most significant water projects implemented by the government for 600bn/- with the aim of ending water woes for residents of Same, Mwanga and Korogwe districts.

Once completed, the project is expected to benefit a total of 438, 931 citizens.