Cameroon-Italy - Outgoing Ambassador Decorated Grand Officer

The outgoing Ambassador of Italy to Cameroon, Marco Romiti, has been awarded the medal of Grand Officer of the National Order' of Valour. He was decorated by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, on September 24, 2021 during a State diner offered the Ambassador who has come to the end of his diplomatic stay in Cameroon.

In his toast at the diner, Minister Felix Mbayu said on the diplomatic cooperation front, Cameroon and Italy have had mutual support given to their candidatures within several international bodies. "Throughout the past four years spent in Cameroon, you have represented your country with honour, thereby making a great contribution geared at strengthening the good friendly and cooperation ties existing in various fields between the Republic of Italy and the Republic of Cameroon," he stated. The Minister added that with respect to university cooperation, there were the signing of many Memorandum of Understandings between the two governments and some of their institutions.

On economic cooperation, the Minister expressed the availability of the Cameroonian government in working with partners, especially Italy in attaining its emergence vision by 2035. "In expressing great pleasure at the level of laudable cooperation, which is a glaring demonstration of your country's commitment to support Cameroon in its already undertaken strides, may I express the fervent wish to seeing more and more Italian enterprises being set up in our country, considering particularly its high level of available growth potentialities. In this respect, our government with a lot of enthusiasm, is looking forward to the opening of the commercial section of the Embassy of Italy, following the promise made during the visit paid, from June 23-26, 2021 by certain officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy to Cameroon," Felix Mbayu stated. The Minister further expressed gratitude to the Italian government for supporting Cameroon as it grapples with security challenges in the Far North, North West and South West Regions of the country.

In appreciation to his medal, Ambassador Macro Romiti said he was humbled to have been honoured by the Head of State, noting that he will miss the hospitality of Cameroonians. He stated that the authorities of Cameroon were very collaborative with him as he carried out his duties. The Ambassador was offered an art object of an elephant head, associated with wisdom, longitivity, prosperity and stability.