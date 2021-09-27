Cameroon: State House - Italian Ambassador Bids Goodbye

President Paul Biya on Friday September 24, 2021 granted a farewell audience to Marco Romiti who has come to the end of his diplomatic stay in Cameroon.

Outgoing Ambassador of Italy to Cameroon, Marco Romiti, has described relations between his country and Cameroon as cordial and mutually-beneficial with high prospects of further deepening it especially when the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic subsides. The Italian diplomat made the disclosure on Friday September 24, 2021 after a farewell audience granted him at the State House by Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya.

Marco Romiti who has come to the end of his diplomatic stay in Cameroon told the press after the close to an hour discussion with the Head of State that, "I will sincerely want to thank President Paul Biya for all he is doing to deepen relations between our two countries." The Italian diplomat noted that the exchange visits between the Presidents of Italy and Cameroon in 2016 and 2017 created an enabling environment to further deepen the growing relations in many sectors and to diversify it for the good of the two countries and peoples.

During his tenure in Cameroon, Ambassador Marco Romiti said he tried to diversify Cameroon-Italy cooperation. "I can confidently say that Cameroon and Italy can get on very well not only at the level of governments, but also at people-to-people level. We have an important diaspora in both countries. I often say that it is quite amazing that Italian language is taught in five universities in Cameroon. This means that the cooperation is really widespread," he said. While lauding the good cooperation between universities of the two countries covering several sectors, the outgoing Italian Ambassador sounded upbeat that, "this cooperation can go even further also with my successor." More so with the manifest interest shown Cameroon by Italian small and medium-sized enterprises who constitute a whole economy-base creating jobs and generating wealth. The same as in Cameroon which could be polished up with win-win partnership from the public and private sectors of the two countries.

Cameroon's legendary hospitality shown the Head of State's guest last Friday was a clear demonstration of the win-win partnership existing between Cameroon and Italy. A few minutes to 2 pm, the starting time of the President Paul Biya- Marco Romiti meeting, the stage was already fully set. The Guard of Honour was in place and the State Protocol waiting to welcome the Head of State's guest. His warm welcome by the Chief of State Protocol, Simon-Pierre Bikele on arrival and an exchange of civilities with the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo thereafter before being ushered to the third floor office of the Head of State, made the Italian diplomat to feel home far from home even before moving up to meet his host, the Head of State.

Their close to an hour discussion followed by souvenir gift from the Head of State to the Ambassador were illustrative of the mutual trust and respect existing between Yaounde and Rome and the desire to continually work towards further deepening the ties. At the end of the audience, the same cordiality was visible as the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, accompanied Marco Romiti downstairs before the diplomat was seen off to his car by the Chief of State Protocol.