Cameroon: Combating Roadside Drugs - Pharmacists Call for Greater Collaboration

This was during the 11th edition of the international day of the pharmacist, on September 25, 2021 in Douala.

Pharmacist from all over Cameroon converge on Douala on September 25 to celebrate the 11th edition of the international day of pharmacist. This year's edition celebrated under the theme, "trusting the pharmacy for your health", gave the pharmacists the opportunity to discuss ways to better their profession.

During the opening ceremony, the representative of the Minister of Public Health, Dr. Kouakap Solange, said the theme for this year's celebration was timely as the fight against roadside drugs must be intensified.

She said it is fast becoming a public health problem as many more people are dying as a result of illicit drug consumption. She said the government has not relented efforts on the fight against illicit and road side drugs. She used the opportunity to urge the pharmacists to work hard in collaboration with the government to eradicate the ill.

On his part the president of the council of the national association of pharmacists in Cameroon, Dr. Nana Sambou Frank said the fight against roadside and illicit drugs is a collective one and both the government and stakeholders must put hands on deck to stop it. He also added that about 30% of drugs in Africa is fake, which contributes to worsening the health situation in Africa. He intimatied that asking roadside drug vendors to pay taxes is simply legalizing them. As such, he pleaded with the government to take drastic measures to chase drugs out of the streets.

It is worth mentioning that during the celebrations, the pharmacists deliberated on "street drugs, a chance for people or a cancer for public health" and "pharmacist, soldier for world Covid-19 fight".