Namibia: Cop Feared Drowned in Cunene River

A 27-YEAR-OLD male police officer is feared to have drowned in the Cunene River on Saturday.

According to Omusati regional commander commisioner Titus Shikongo, constable Erasmus Ipuleni Aihuki was socialising with his four friends at Otjipahuriro public entertainment area at Ruacana when he went into the water to swim and disappeared.

"A combined team of police officers from Omusati joined by the Nampol Water Wing members from Kunene region have been combing the river using boats to try and locate the body since Saturday," he said.

Shikongo said local people from both Angola and Namibia have joined the search for the missing officer.

"However, the efforts have not yet yielded positive results and the search is still in progress," Shikongo said.

Aihuki was stationed at Outapi police station.