Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Confirms Killing of 34 People By Bandits

The Kaduna state government has confirmed the killing of 34 people and destruction of houses by bandits in Madamai community, Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY had earlier reported the attack and put the number of those killed at 32, including a family of 13.

In a statement on Monday in Kaduna, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said two suspects were arrested in connection with the killings.

He said security agencies reported to the government the killing of 34 citizens in an attack on Madamai community in Kaura LGA.

"According to the reports, unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura local government.

"The troops mobilized to the location and also came under fire before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange (of fire).

"Some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village. The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses, and rescued six locals from the infernos.

"As of the time of this update, 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack", Aruwan said.

He added that seven people also sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in the neighbouring Plateau state.

Aruwan said, "Governor El-Rufai has stated that the Kaduna State Government will bear the full cost of injured victims' treatment."

He said the governor was also briefed by security agencies on the roles played by the Chief of Kagoro, His Royal Highness, Chief Ufuwai Bonet and the lawmaker representing Kaura Federal Constituency, Hon. Gideon Gwani, in dousing tension and preventing a breakdown of law and order following the unfortunate incident.

Aruwan said, "The Governor commended their efforts and sterling leadership. The Governor ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, towards the provision of succor to the affected households.

"The Governor received the reports with intense grief, and expressed his condemnation of the gruesome attack, which he described as an unspeakable display of wickedness, meriting the severest form of punishment.

"He sent his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, and the affected communities, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

He appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.

"He further tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the horrific incident."

The statement added that, "two suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack", stressing that security agencies were conducting operations in the general area, and "the government will update citizens accordingly."