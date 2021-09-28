Nigeria: Pere, Angel Back in Big Brother's House for Finals

Big Brother has asked housemates Pere and Angel to return to the house to compete in the final after both housemates performed well in the game that was set up to send one of them away.

Recall that in a twist on Sunday, Big Brother carried out a fake eviction on Pere and Angel, a move believed to spice up the show.

This left both housemates to battle for the final spot for the grand finale of this season's Shine Ya Eyes Big Brother.

They were given the tasks of dismantling a truck. Again and again, they both went through the processes, doing well.

Every attempt to get a winner failed. Finally, Big Brother decided they both did well and should return to the House for the grand finale.

How the other housemates will react to the re-appearance of "evicted" Pere and Angel would be a huge one with lovers of the game.

