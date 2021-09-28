Nigeria: Osinbajo - Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce Will Consolidate Trade, Business Relations Between Both Nations

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the existence of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry will help to consolidate the long lasting relationship and promote business opportunities between the two nations.

This, he said, is possible going by the mutual diplomatic relations between both countries which dated back to the 1960s.

Osinbajo made the observation Monday when he played host to a delegation of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, at the State House, Abuja.

Members of the delegation are representatives from the Russian government, including a special envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr Oleg Ozerov, and the country's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alexey Shebarshim.

The vice-president said: "I think there is a need to formalize and to have such Chamber of Commerce and Industry. There is a need for that to happen so that we are better able to build upon what has taken place in the years gone by. This is a very unique opportunity for us to do really good work and to strengthen relations between our countries.

"After a very extensive period of collaboration between our countries, frankly, I was quite surprised that we don't already have a Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry. I assumed that such a body already existed. It is never too late to do a good thing. This is an auspicious time to do so, especially given all of the economic opportunities before us."

Recalling a previous meeting of African leaders and Russian business executives in 2019, Osinbajo noted that the interaction was an excellent introduction to serious business for African countries with Russia and Heads of State who attended obviously felt this was a unique opportunity to do more serious business with Russia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, "There have been very many economic and social engagements, especially in education. I think also that there have been several economic relationships that have blossomed for a while and several other business and commercial opportunities that are opening up here and there."

He reiterated the support of the federal government to ensure that the Chamber of Commerce to be inaugurated soon "works for the benefit of Nigerian businesses and Russian investors and business people".

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the delegation, Chief Okonkwo, said the visit of the Russian delegation to the country and the courtesy call on the vice-president was a prelude to the formal inauguration of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said the effort was aimed at improving the already existing relations between both countries across different sectors including commerce and business, and exploring new opportunities in technology and infrastructure.

On his part, the representative of the Russian government, Ozerov, said the formalization of the pact between Nigeria and Russia was prompted by the need to strengthen relations between both countries, especially in the areas of energy, ICT, agriculture and infrastructure, among others.