Nigeria: Jail Attack - 132 Inmates Re-Arrested in Kogi

The Kogi State Government on Monday said 132 inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba in have been rearrested.

Similarly, one of the inmates who escaped from the custodial centre in Kabba was on Sunday arrested after he was caught vandalizing a transformer belonging to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC).

The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara, made the disclosure at the sidelines of the 2021 peace camp organised by Actionaid Nigeria in collaboration with Participation Initiative For Behavioural Change in Development, (PIBCID).

He said the suspect, who was vandalising the transformer, was arrested on Sunday evening, saying that the State had rejigged its security strategy to meet the current reality.

The custodial centre in Kabba was attacked about three weeks ago by some unidentified hoodlums who freed over 200 prison inmates and killed some security personnel on guard.

Omodara noted that the focus of the present administration would not change in terms of providing adequate security for the people of Kogi State.

"Immediately we noticed a little change in the security situation and attack in the last three weeks in the State, we doubled our efforts, rejigged our security architecture and today I can assure you that we are getting it right again.

"The attack on a correctional centre in Kabba, as of this morning, we have received 132 inmates back into the correctional centre.

"We are getting it right because the focus has been to ensure that Kogi is safe.

"Security is a work in progress and we cannot say we are finished with it as we keep updating strategy. Even in the United States you still see attacks, here and there.

"The fleeing inmate who was caught in Kabba vandalizing transformer is back to the detention centre.

"The place is better fortified now. He went to vandalize AEDC transformer alongside one other suspect. He was arrested".

The State Security Adviser called on the judiciary to ensure speedy trials of all the suspects in custody.

"If we have a speedy trial of these people, we won't have large numbers being sent out of our custodial centres," he added.