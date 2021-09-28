Nigeria: Covid-19 - Govt Decries Extortion of Travellers At Airports

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has decried the extortion of travellers at the various nations' airports in order to evade mandatory quarantine.

Speaking at the national briefing of the PSC yesterday, the chairman of the committee and secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha said "the PSC has similarly noted with dismay, fraudulent activities perpetuated at our international airports by on-duty staff, who extort money out of those who equally wish to evade quarantine requirement.

"The authorities are conducting necessary investigation into various reports received."

He also said the PSC has taken note of the challenges raised by travelers that visit the National International Travel Portal in compliance with travel protocols.

On vaccines, the PSC said: "Notable progress is still being made in the area of vaccines. Over 3.5m doses of Pfizer is being expected from the US Government this month while about four million doses of Astrazeneca is being expected early next month.

"Nigeria will be receiving over 1m doses of J&J shipments on a monthly basis. The PSC is committed to access enough vaccines for the 70 per cent eligible persons in the country in record time."

While warning against complacency, the SGF said 'Global cases have been on a decline for some time now but there's need for more caution, especially among Nigerians.

"The PSC has observed that caution is needed rather than over-confidence and that there is a decline of suspicion index among doctors. To slide into complacency can be very fatal, hence the need for serious caution and adherence to the non-pharmaceutical intervention measures, vaccination and protocols on self-isolation. The coronavirus is still very much around us and it is virulent and deadly."

On the United Kingdom advisory on COVID-19 vaccines and changes to International Travel Rules, the SGF said "the British High Commissioner to Nigeria has stated that the UK government of course supports the vaccination programme in the country with vaccines irrespective of where they were manufactured. They will however open up international travels using a standardized COVID-19 vaccination certification process to allow for ease of travels from countries - Nigeria inclusive."