Nigeria: Suit Against Atiku's Presidential Eligibility Fixed for Dec 6

28 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 6 for hearing in the suit challenging the eligibility of a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to contest the office of president of Nigeria.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, adjourned the suit following the inability of parties in the matter to amend their processes and join Adamawa State Attorney General in the case.

Adamawa State had in July moved their application for joinder dated April 26, 2021 by the Attorney General of the state, Afraimu Jingi and argued by L.D. Nzadon.

The suit by Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) also had the PDP, Atiku and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as parties.

The NGO is contending that Atiku is not eligible to contest for president on the grounds that he is not a Nigerian by birth as provided in sections 25(1) & (2) and 131(a) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999.

But Nzadon in his joinder application is arguing that Atiku is a citizen of Nigeria from Adamawa State who had been elected as a governor of the state in 1999 and served as the vice president of the country between 1999 and 2007.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X