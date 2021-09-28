Nigeria: One Dead, 16 Injured As Boat Capsizes in Lagos

A passenger boat capsized on Monday in Lagos, leaving one dead and 16 others injured.

The incident happened around Adekunle Jetty as the ill-fated boat was approaching its terminus.

Daily Trust reports that a combined team of Emergency officials, comprising the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Waterway Authority (LASWA), among others, were swiftly mobilised to the scene.

NEMA's Lagos territorial coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, said the boat hit a rock resulting in the accident.

"The boat hit a rock while sailing close to the edge of the waterway," he said.

The identity of the dead victim was yet to be revealed as of press time but NIWA also confirmed that those injured have been attended to.

NIWA's Lagos Area Manager, Sarat Braimah, in a statement, said that the boat departed CMS Ferry Terminal at 1635hrs in route Ikorodu Ferry Terminal on 27th September 2021 was involved in the accident about 15 minutes later.

Braimah said: "A 17-passenger boat named "TEMI 3 Global" which departed CMS Ferry Terminal at 1635hrs in route Ikorodu Ferry Terminal on 27th September 2021 was involved in an accident.

"Fifteen minutes into the journey near Adekunle Waterfront, the boat hit an underwater obstacle which broke the hull of the boat and this resulted in the capsize of the boat.

"There were immediate mobilization to the site of incident by National Inland Waterways Authority Search and Rescue Team, LASWA, Marine Police, Fishermen and other boat operators, leading to the rescue of 16 persons alive while one person died while on the way to the hospital.

"We sincerely condole with the family of the deceased and pray for the soul of the dead to rest in perfect peace."