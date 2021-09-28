Nigeria's E-Naira Platform Goes Live Without Transactions

Ahead of the e-naira official launch on October 1st 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has activated the e-naira portal.

Although the platform has been activated, no transactions have been allowed on the platform.

The digital currency website, www e-naira.com was activated by the CBN on Monday.

The CBN Director Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi confirmed the development to our Correspondent.

He also confirmed that although the platform has gone live, no transactions are permitted on the platform until the official launch on October 1, 2021.

Already the site has recorded over one million hits.

A cursory look at the website by our Correspondent shows that just information on the workability of the e-naira platform is on the website. However, visitors are told to download the app on the app stores on Android and iOS.

However, there are indications the official launch might happen October 4th based on what the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele told a gathering of foreign investors in New York, recently.

He had said that because of activities surrounding the country's Independence celebration on October 1, the earlier planned launch of the e-Naira on the same date would likely be rescheduled to October 4, 2021. But this hasn't been officially confirmed as at the time of filling this report..

"The central bank would not want the event to take the shine away from the Independence celebration," he had said.

"We are going to be the first country in Africa to launch a digital currency. It is a novel idea because we think it will facilitate trade, Nigeria being the biggest economy in Africa, this will set the tone to tell Africa that we are ready to lead and we would indeed lead in trade and we would make sure that happens.