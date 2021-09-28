Nigeria: Russia to Assist Nigeria Revamp Ajaokuta Steel

President, Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Obiora Okonkwo has expressed the readiness of the Russian Federation to assist the Federal Government in revamping the near-moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company

Dr Okonkwo disclosed this in Abuja at a news conference to announce the inauguration of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said: "Russia has made itself available to the Nigerian government that, should they decide to bring back the original equipment manufacturer, they are ready to assist. "

Okonkwo said revamping Ajaokuta has a lot more to do with Nigeria and not Russia. "It is more of our policy somersault and a whole lot of conflicting international interests

"Nigeria's Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is in talks with the Russian Ministry of Trade and Investments and they are willing to help Nigeria in that regard".

Speaking when he received in audience a delegation of Nigerian-Russian Chamber Of Commerce and Industry, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said "with mutual diplomatic relations between both countries dating back to the 60s, the formal inauguration of a Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry will greatly consolidate efforts made to deepen the long-lasting relationship and invigorate business opportunities.

Osinbajo said: "This is a very unique opportunity for us to do really good work and to strengthen relations between our countries."

He reiterated the support of the Federal Government to ensure that the Chamber of Commerce to be inaugurated soon "works for the benefit of Nigerian businesses and Russian investors and business people."

The delegation also included representation from the Russian government, including a special envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr Oleg Ozerov, and the country's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alexey Shebarshim.