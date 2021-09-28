Tanzania: Local Govt Launches National Guideline Strategic Investments

THE government in collaboration with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has launched the national guideline for preparation of local government authorities (LGA) strategic investments.

Speaking during the launching of the guidelines, Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG), Ms Ummy Mwalimu said the new manual for LGA's project teams provide for a step-by-step technical guidance on how to identify, develop, finance and manage their income generating infrastructure investments.

She said the document is important to LGAs as the government is set to increase investment at the grassroots.

"This is important document because it has directly aligned to the Third national Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III).

The minister also noted that UNCDF has been doing different investments to support investment in local government authorities, whereas during the launching they also handed over 300 copies of the national guidelines, which were distributed to 185 District Executive Directors (DEDs).

The minister acknowledged UNCDF for their continued support in making sure the guide has reached that stage.

She added that investment and innovation is a key to development of any country, thus such efforts towards investments are welcomed.

Head of UNCDF Tanzania, Peter Malika, while speaking at the event stressed his organization's commitment to continued support to the government in pushing further the development agenda and improving livelihood through increased investments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He observed that UNCDF has prioritised its support towards attainment of the country's objectives by working with the government to build national capacities and investing in local development.

"Tanzania has set a target of becoming middle -income country by 2025 and to ensure its implementation, we are supporting the government to localise sustainable development by solving the most critical challenges of today," he said.

He added that the guideline launched will pave way for improved number of investment ready projects that will access development capital.

Malika emphasised that UNCDF together with the UN system in Tanzania and the government of Sweden will continue working with the government to achieve inclusive economic growth.

However, he also noted that it is important for PORALG to strengthen ties with UNCDF through their collaborative approaches towards development.

Malika said, "We would like to assure you of our full support as you embark on launching this book for the benefits of our local authorities and the entire country as whole".

The launching ceremony of the guideline was preceded by official opening of the PORALG's working session for the recently appointed local government directors and presided by various leaders from the government ministries and other UN agencies.