Africa: Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Pershing's Travel to South Africa, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, and Senegal

27 September 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Jonathan Pershing will travel to Johannesburg and Pretoria, South Africa; Windhoek, Namibia; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo; and Dakar, Senegal from September 27 to October 8, 2021. In addition, Deputy Special Envoy Pershing will hold virtual meetings with senior Kenyan and African Union officials on Friday, October 1. Deputy Special Envoy Pershing will meet with national and African Union counterparts, civil society, private sector, and other representatives of donor countries and financial institutions on efforts to address the climate crisis and raise global climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

