Tanzania: Grapes Small Scale Farmers Hopeful of Stable Markets

AFTER some difficult years, grapes small scale farmers in Dodoma are hopeful of stable markets within and outside Tanzania as the government plans to expand grape and wine production and the inclusion of grapes on the list of economic strategy crops.

Ms Frida Josia, a 43-year-old single mother with two sons who was reared here by grape farmers, said they see the light at the end of the tunnel by the government decision to list grapes among the strategic crops.

"Grape farming is in my blood. When I was small, my father took me to our family grape farm, and I observed how they dig the farrows, put manure in them, and plant the seedlings, so grape farming is in my blood," she said with a smile.

She said in Dodoma at the time, there was no permanent market for wine grapes; the main customer was the DOWICO factory which perished in 1990, and many farmers stopped growing grapes" she explains.

After years of assisting with grape farming, her father, she said, handed her the first piece of land in 2008, a quarter of an acre. She began farming grapes, starting with eleven rows of grape vines, and harvesting in 2011.

"By that time, the market had improved because of new grape buyers flocking to Dodoma, acquiring grapes and selling them in Dar es Salaam and nearby Kenya" she said when telling her success story.

Adding "When a winery become our main buyer of wine grapes in 2010, the firm wanted to help us receive loans and agriculture inputs to ensure good quality and quantity of grapes, so the KUMEKUCHA group was formed and I was elected as its secretary", Frida adds.

The group consists of local grape farmers, with its main goal of improving farmer's economic development through access to loans for agriculture inputs and access to stable markets.

"I guess I was great for this position since I am a people person who doesn't discriminate against anyone based on their age, gender or education" she chuckles.

For the group, she locates markets, monitors grapes, and ensures that every farmer sells his/her produce at the appropriate time.

"We have bright times ahead of us, as wine is becoming increasingly popular and the exports of Tanzania to neighboring countries are growing fast"

"While I see grape diseases as a challenge, I also see a bright future ahead. I own half an acre now and I am planning to grow to another two acres soon. I also have bought land and will build a house next year. Grape farming allows me to take good care of both of my children. It allows me to envisage a future for them".