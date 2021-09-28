Tanzania: Be Honest and Faithful, Over 1,000 JKT Graduates Told in Mara

Butiama — THE National Service (JKT) fresh graduates have been urged to be honest, faithful, and hardworking, so as to foster social development activities.

The Chief of JKT Major General, Rajab Mabele made the call when closing the military training that involved 1,047 youths at Rwamkoma camp in Butiama, Mara Region last Friday.

He cautioned them against misusing their military skills by chaos in their communities.

"You have learned about battle techniques to deal with an enemy that threatens freedom, unity, and peace of our country, never use the techniques to cause violence or become a source of breaching peace in the community," Major General Mabele warned them.

Instead, the JKT chief urged the youth to use the training they had received to safeguard the country and become a good example by maintaining discipline, love peace, and unity.

He wished the youth a lot of success as they are about to proceed with further education and urged them to protect their health by taking preventive measures against Covid-19 and HIV/ AIDS among other things.

Earlier, the Acting Commander of Rwamkoma Camp, Major Kinana Memne said the training started on June 21 this year.

He said a total of 1,070 youth were enrolled to pursue the training at the camp but only 23 could not manage to complete the training due to various reasons including absenteeism. Out of those who successfully attended and completed the training 844 are male and 203 are female, he said.