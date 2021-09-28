Tanzania: Little Return From Crop Hinders Agro-Industrial Investment

MINISTER for Agriculture, Prof Adolf Mkenda said little returns from the crops sales has been a main factor hindering agro-industrial investment in the country.

Speaking here over the weekend when launching the centre for disseminating agriculture technology at Nzuguni, Prof Mkenda said they are aware of the problems facing the sector and the government is working around the clock to solve the challenges.

He said time is up to transform the agriculture sector so that to become a vibrant one, so that it attracts investors to set up factories that will add value while helping farmers to get the required returns for their produce.

Prof Mkenda said Tanzania is stuck in exporting some of its agricultural crops due to little profit, even when they secure the markets for them.

"Take cassava for instance, we have failed to sell it outside the country because it is unprofitable, its production has not yet been satisfactory. Not only that, we still have problems to export almost all other crops, more hard work is needed for us to move forward from here," he said.

He said the main task to be done as for now is to strengthen the sector by using research in quality seeds production and strengthen extension services.

He said Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) has done a great job to strengthen the sector and that it is now better for farmers to use the research results in their activities to provide better returns.

TARI Director General, Dr Geoffrey Mkamilo said the newly launched hub will allow farmers to get the best seeds researched by TARI and other services, instead, of waiting for farmers' day which is observed once a year.

"This hub will provide services throughout the year and we will have a wide variety of crops, which are doing well in the central zone," said Dr Mkamilo.

The hub, located at Nzuguni, famously known as Nane Nane in Dodoma will among others conduct researches on seeds, offer training of extension officers, farmers and other stakeholders on different technologies along the value chain throughout the year.

The centre will receive stakeholders' challenges in the value chain of the products grown and seek appropriate solutions including mentoring and training.

He insisted that TARI contributes to making traditional farming more productive, and if possible making it commercial.