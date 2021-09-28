Tanzanian Ladies Hailed for Winning Bronze in T-20

TANZANIAN Ladies have been hailed for winning a bronze medal in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers whose venue was Gaborone oval in Botswana. Among those who commended the team's heroic performance was the government.

Through the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports' Permanent Secretary Hassan Abbasi, the ministry commended the squad for their outstanding performance that brought honour to the nation.

Abassi urged the heroes to continue making the nation proud, "Go and work hard, go and show the world that Tanzania has talent," Abbasi noted.

On that occasion, he also told sports association officials to invest in building better strategies with better leadership.

"We need good governance and strategic planning to develop sports so that the country could brand itself through sports, and so we look forward to a continued support in making our country proud through the sport of Cricket!" During the occasion, Abbasi also handed over the flag to the under-19 cricket team expected to travel to Uganda soon for the World Cup qualifier matches and Twiga Stars, who left for South Africa for the COSAFA tournament this weekend.

The Tanzania National Women had the opportunity to dine with the National Sports Council to honour their performance at the 2021 ICC Africa Women Qualifier.

Through Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) website noted, "It was indeed an honour that the National Sports council recognized the efforts put in by the girls and the Tanzania Cricket Association.

Abbasi also told the TCA and other sports officials gathered for the dining that this is the moment that athletes should be proud of, as President Samia Suluhu Hassan is passionate and committed to developing Sports.

"Let me say if there is a time when athletes should be proud of it is now because we got the President who is an athlete and she is committed to support and improve sports." Tanzania sealed a third-place after beating Uganda by nine wickets.

Uganda won the toss, elected to bat and recorded 79 runs in 18.4 overs; Tanzania came second to bat and bagged 82 runs in 13.2 overs.