Tanzania: Six Teams Bless New Season's Openers

SIX teams will be making history of becoming the first sides to fight for maximum points in the 2021/22 Premier League season today.

They are Azam, Coastal Union, Namungo, Geita Gold, Mbeya Kwanza and Mtibwa Sugar who will be hunting for their first wins in the new season's openers to attain the required confidence.

At Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Azam have a tough crossword puzzle to solve as they take on reshaped Coastal Union in a stand up fixture of the day.

Record shows that Azam experience a bumpy ride whenever they play at the venue as such, this is the best time for them to erase the past poor record and stamp a new positive one.

With the big number of new recruits they made to boost their squad in the past transfer window, on paper, Azam are much better to claim the victory but on the ground, 90 minutes of sweaty play will decide the winner.

Likewise, Mtibwa Sugar will also be in a mood to use their Jamhuri Stadium venue in Morogoro well by pocketing all three points from debutants Mbeya Kwanza in a tricky game.

The Mbeya-based side seems to have hidden something under the carpet which can surprise the Morogoro based club if they fail to be cautious throughout the normal play of the encounter.

Another pick of the day clash will unfold at Ilulu Stadium in Lindi where Namungo will entertain Geita Gold with the latter looking to get their first three points of the season's Premier League.

Namungo are among the teams which have been forecasted by pundits to do better this season basing on the level of squad boosting initiative they had in the past transfer window.

People will be anxious to see the impact of two strikers David Molinga and Obrey Chirwa who are going to be leading Namungo's offensive line by sniffing goals.

After today's three matches, the league entertainment will continue tomorrow with another set of three matches whereby defending champions Simba will be at Karume Stadium in Mara to face Biashara United.

After surrendering the Community Shield title to their traditional rivals Young Africans (1-0) over the weekend in Dar es Salaam, Simba will be heads up to launch their title defending campaign on a high note.

The other fixture will flow at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma where Dodoma Jiji welcome Ruvu Shooting while at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, hosts Mbeya City will play Tanzania Prisons.