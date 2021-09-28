Tanzania: New AfCHPR Leader Hails Her Predecessor

AFRICAN Court on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) President Imani Aboud has heaped praise on her predecessor, Judge Sylvain Oré, describing him as a true African.

Speaking during a farewell gala for the Ivorian Judge Oré, Lady Justice Aboud, commended the outgoing President for upholding justice on the continent.

The AfCHPR President said the court remained true to its vision and mission even with some countries withdrawal, thanks to Judge Oré's stewardship.

"His leadership was marked with ups and downs but he still managed to steer the ship on course," said Lady Justice Aboud, during a farewell party for the outgoing judge on Saturday evening.

She equally showered praise on the Ivorian for instilling team spirit at the continental court.

"The court has some systems that I look forward to complement in upholding justice in Africa," she assured.

According to Lady Justice Aboud, AfCHPR has a good ambassador in Judge Oré, as far as human rights were concerned. She further commended her predecessor for leaving the house in good hands.

The Ivorian was elected the AfCHPR President on September 5 September 2016 for a two-year term. Dr Oré was elected for the first time as Judge of the Court in 2010 for a four-year term and was re-elected in 2014 for a second term of six years.

He is the author of a Doctoral Thesis on "Protection of Human Rights by the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His tenure at the Arusha based court had seen Tanzania and Rwanda withdraw from Article 34(6) of the African Charter's Protocol, a provision which States accept the Court's competence to receive cases from individuals and NonGovernmental Organisations. In his rejoinder, the outgoing African Court President expressed gratitude to the entire continent during his reign at the Arusha based court.

"I pledge my full support to the court even when working outside," he assured.

The AfCHPR is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity. It was established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples' rights in Africa.

It also complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights. It meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.