Tanzania: Tanzanite Dealers Shift to Mirerani to Bring Economic Prosperity

MINERALS Minister Dotto Biteko (pictured) has allayed fears of relocating trade and transaction activities of Tanzanite to Mirerani. Dr Biteko said the move will have no effects on miners, brokers and dealers of the precious gems, noting however that the move will improve the economy of the area.

"The Prime Minister was first briefed on the pros and cons of relocating trade and transaction activities to Mirerani, it was not a rushed move as it is widely claimed," he said.

The minister's assertion follows Tanzanite dealers' hesitation to move to Mirerani, arguing that they were not prepared to relocate to Simanjiro District.

Speaking earlier, a Tanzanite broker in Mirerani, Isack Kimaro from the Tanzania Mineral Dealers' Association (TAMIDA) told the minister that the price of the valuable and extremely rare Tanzanite gemstones had plummeted as the traders were now reluctant to engage in the buying and selling of the precious stones following government's directive of relocating all mining activities to Mirerani.

"We are not opposing the government's order, rather we ar are appealing for an extension as October 15 is fast approaching and Tanzanite brokers and dealers have not prepared themselves to move to Mirerani,"said Mr Kimaro at the weekend.

The TAMIDA official argued that there were no facilities to host the traders at Mirerani, as was the case in Arusha town.

Speaking earlier, Dr Biteko urged the Tanzanite miners to be united and slowly but surely start the exodus to Mirerani, arguing that the move will improve the economy of the area.

In July this year, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa ordered all Tanzanite-related dealings to be conducted at Mirerani hills at the expense of mineral trading hubs located in Arusha in Manyara regions. The move seeks to spur income generating activities in the precious gemstone's hotbed, according to Premier.

"It is high time that Mirerani lives up to its billing, the value of the precious gemstones found here is a contrast with the welfare and the economy of this area," observed the PM.

He further directed the Simanjiro District Executive Director (DED), Yefred Myenzi to allocated plots for potential investors in the EPZA. According to the PM, it was easier to spur economic activities in the area if only all Tanzanite related activities would only be confined to Mirerani hills.