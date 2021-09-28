Tanzania: Plan to Build 15,000 Classrooms on Cards

THE government plans to build 15,000 classrooms to address the current shortage.

This was revealed on Monday by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, detailing that her government had already secured funds for executing the plan.

"I want to inform you that I got some money that we are going to spend on constructing 15,000 classrooms," she said.

President Samia was speaking during Annual General Meeting of the Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT).

She added that her current priority is to improve access to social services.